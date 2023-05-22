RE: Ackuaku is not a serious politician, her defeat was well deserved

Member of Parliament for Obom Domeabra

Source: Parliament

Our attention has been drawn to a publication on GhanaWeb that one William Owusu Ansah, an analyst on rainbowradioonline.com, deliberately made a comment to discredit or undermine the Hon. Member of Parliament for Obom Domeabra who switched from her constituency to Ayawaso Central Constituency and contested in the just ended NDC primaries.

This attempt was to secure one more seat for the minority in parliament since the Obom Domeabra is a safe seat for NDC.



We would like to state emphatically that the Hon. member did nothing wrong nor breached the constitution governing the party. She went through vetting and was allowed to contest.



As we all know, the portal for picking and filling nominations for Ayawaso Central Constituency was open three weeks prior to the election.

She had a limited time to campaign against other aspirants who have been on the ground for two to three years. She polled 680 as against the 2020 parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso Central constituency Abdul Rauf Tubazu who had 797. She followed due process and campaigned diligently without name-calling.



Finally, we would want to state that the claims of Mr William Owusu Ansah are not factual, unrealistic, and full of lies; just to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of the hon member of parliament.



We, therefore, ask the public to disregard anything he said against Hon. Sophia Ackuaku.