RE: Change our DCE - North Gonja NPP youth advocates

NPP youth at the press conference led by Ibrahim Al-Amin

Source: Aidoo Joshua, Contributor

The coalition of NPP youth groups in the Daboya/Mankarigu Constituency have with disgust, shame and anguish taken note of a deliberately selfish press conference conveyed by Mr Ibrahim Al-Amin in an attempt to speak for the youth against the reappointment of Hon Adam Eliasu Red Bawa as DCE for North Gonja.

This is not only a bad practice on the part of a party office holder, it's also against the duty of all members not to act in ways that bring the party to public ridicule and disrepute. To get it straight, we the youth of the party did not in any way had a meeting or consultation with the youth organizer in any form or shape to speak against the reappointment of Hon Adam Eliasu Red Bawa.



We are disappointed and appalled by the selfish parochial interest the youth organizer is using his office for, he has been paid to run a hatred agenda against the DCE who has so far handled the youth with distinction and class in the last four years. That's why we have decided to petition him and since forwarded it to the relevant structures of the party for action.



We are by this rejoinder sending a strict caution to Mr. Ibrahim Al-Amin to desist from using our name for personal benefit, he did not have our blessing. We will never be part of a hatred agenda against any party member not just the DCE. We chose to be silent on the many scandalous and profligate habits you exhibited for the sake of unity and love of the youth front, the next time will compel us to tell the whole world what you're made of.



Finally, we are happy about the role we have played as a youth to the victory of the party in the December 2020 polls. It's undoubtedly down to the performance of Hon Adam Eliasu as DCE, his performance was the gospel we sang to the people and that of President Akuffo Addo. We are ready to still work with Hon Red Bawa and all other appointees and not to the whims and caprices of the youth organizer. The youth have enjoyed a lot of job opportunities, scholarships, cordial relationship and personal support activities from Hon Red Bawa.



...........Signed.........



Amadu Hafiz Abebi

Convener.



(0544639787)



Hon Nnigani Zakaria



P R O



(0541104577)