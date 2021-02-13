RE: Contentious 22 storey building at airport collapses

Kotoka International Airport, Terminal 3

Source: Ministry of Aviation

The Ministry’s attention has been drawn to the caption of a story in the GhanaWeb on an incident that happened at the Airport Residential Area regarding the collapse of a 22 storey building under construction and wishes to state categorically that the incident was nowhere near the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) vicinity.

Indeed, the site of the incident is about Three (3) kilometres East of the landside of the KIA and has no bearing on the operations of the airport and neither did it jeopardize nor impede any air traffic operations at KIA.



All stakeholders in the aviation sector and the general public should therefore disregard the erroneous impression the publication might have created and be assured that the incident did not impact the operations of the KIA and air traffic movement.



SIGNED:

MINISTRY OF AVIATION



