RE: Controller and Accountant General dismisses allegation of putting NPP delegates on payroll

The Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, has dismissed an allegation that he has put New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates on the government payroll.

Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency, Edward Bawa, made the accusation in September 2023 on TV3's Big Issues programme, where Bawa alleged that the said delegates openly confirmed this on air.



The government chief accountant is gunning for the Akim Swedru constituency parliamentary slot with primaries slated for early next year.



“Currently, as we sit, on live radio, you know the current sitting Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem is vying to contest one of the seats in the central region.



"Every delegate has been put on salary, and he has been doing that for about two years. That’s what I heard. So yesterday, you had a situation where people were now texting and saying 'incoming MP'," Bawa alleged.

In a rejoinder dated December 9, 2023, the Controller and Accountant General's Department wrote: "The attention of the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has been drawn to a wild allegation made by a panelist on Saturday September 9, 2023 during live telecast of Tv3 morning show “Thekeypoint”.



"The said panelist made a spurious allegation to the effect that the Controller and Accountant-General has put the names of delegates on Payroll and they have been receiving salary for two years. I would like to categorically state that this accusation is false, unsubstantiated, and exhibits his level of ignorance of the business process in the management of Government payroll."



