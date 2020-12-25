RE: Freedom and justice movie banned from showing

Logo of Ghana Tourism Authority

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

The Ghana Tourism Authority has taken note of a statement circulating on social media today, December 24, 2020, by Kobi Rana, the movie producer of FREEDOM AND JUSTICE with the above headline.

The Authority wishes to clarify that a ban has not been placed on the said movie but pursuant to the directives of the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the operation of Movie houses/cinemas are suspended as part of the COVID-19 safety protocols, which are contained in the Imposition of Restrictions [Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic](No. 16) Instrument, 2020.



In his 20th address to the Nation, the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, urged that “it is important to stress that our borders, by land and sea will remain closed to human traffic until further notice. Beaches, pubs, Cinemas and nightclubs remain closed until further notice.”

The Ghana Tourism Authority, which is the regulatory agency mandated by law under the Tourism Act, to regulate these tourism facilities (beaches, cinemas, movie houses and nightclubs) is enforcing the directives of the President.



Cinema, beach and night club operators have all been part of the ongoing stakeholder engagements with the National COVID-19 Task Force.

