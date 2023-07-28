RE: I will ditch NPP's 2024 campaign, move to US if I am not treated right - Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong

Source: Prince Adjei, Contributor

Our attention has been drawn to a publication with the mischievous headline "I will ditch NPP's 2024 campaign, move to US if I am not treated right" and “I will stay away from NPP campaign, move to America if I lose flagbearer election” widely circulated on both social and traditional media.

The story published by Ghanaweb.com and Modernghana.com respectively on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 twisted the facts as outlined by Ken and inferred that he was going to 'ditch' the party and leave for the USA.



A careful analysis of what he said on the video which is in the public domain rather emphasise the point that, Ken was drawing attention to some inherent machinations of some persons to give one individual advantage in the up coming elections.



In addition, he tried to draw attention to attacks on his person by supporters of the establishment's candidate and urged for such things to be checked for the sanctity of the party.



It is rather bizarre that the journalist in culling his or her story from the interview ignored the context and rather focused on the potential consequences these actions could have on the party as a whole.

Indeed, Ken remains committed to the cause of NPP more than any of the aspirants and would be the last to abandon the party.



But that is in no way to suggest that his love for the party could be taken for granted by a few to abuse him.



We urge the media to be circumspect in their journalistic work and allow their ethics to guide them in the daily reportage.



Kennedy Agyapong will never ditch the NPP but will also not sit down for some people to take him for granted in this elections.