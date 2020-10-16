RE: Judge in Kennedy Agyapong's contempt case transferred outside Accra

Fri, 16 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
GhanaWeb wishes to apologise to the Chief Justice, Judicial Service of Ghana and Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni for the publication of an article titled "Judge in Kennedy Agyapong's contempt case transferred outside Accra" on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of our earlier report. An action has been taken to avoid future happenings.
The story has subsequently been pulled down.
