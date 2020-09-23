RE: Matters affecting the Wassa Fiase Paramount Stool

On behalf of the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, I want to express the worrying recent demonstration and statement by the Queenmother and some members of the Royal family of Wassa Fiase.

The Traditional Council is in a fix as to what the Queenmother is up to when this same Queenmother and the Ebusuapanyin of the Royal family (Nana Abena Kunadjoa II and Ebusuapanyin Kwesi Sackey) on27th January,2017 wrote a circular to all Press Houses stating emphatically thatOsagyefo Kwamena Enimil Vi remains the substantive Omanhene of Wassa Fiase Traditional Area.



They stated that, the Supreme Court of Ghana gave a ruling recognizing Osagyefo as the Omanhene after the ruling from the Western Region House of Chiefs. (copy of letter from Queenmother and Ebusuapanyin attached)



Today, the same Queenmother is leading a demonstration claiming Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko (former Omanhene) is the substantive Omanhene due to a ruling in 2015 from the Western Region House of Chiefs that did not give any specific order. That Odeneho is the Omanhene or should reign as Omanhene. Chieftaincy is about customs and practices.



The same Queenmother again after the High Court of Justice, Kumasi on 4th May, 2020 in a case involving Katakyie Ntsiful Essel V, Osagyefo and Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko gave specific instruction to the National House of Chiefs to insert the nane of the applicant (Katakyie Ntsiful Essel V) -.he current Omanhene in the National Register of Chiefs forthwith.



Lawyer Israel Ackah who was the Counsel for Odeneho in the case referred supra is aware of this Ruling given in May 2020(copy attached), so why throw dust into the citizens’ eyes o*M/assa and beyond that Odeneho is the Omar Irene.



In this same case, both Odeneho and Osagyefo has filed a stay of *execution and an appeal which is Jue to be heard in October 2020 when Court resumes. So why this demonstratiór.ito disturb the peace of Wassa Fiase especially in this Convid- 19 era and election year.

The Council advises all to remain calm as peace will soon prevail. All should remember that we live in a country where there is Rule of Law and existing systems and structures for solutions. The Council therefore entreats to the police to ensure that peace prevail while the people and concern Citizens of Wassa Fiase are also entreated to desist from any such demonstration.



We urge the Royal family to be united and desist from such as all Divisional Chiefs want to see a substantive President for the development of Wassa Fiase Traditional Area. Thank You.



NANA KWESI AYTOBRAH II INTERIM PRESIDENT WASSA FIASE TRADITIONAL COUNCIL



THE DIVISIONAL COMMANDER/TKW/DIV GHANA POLICE SERVICE TARKWA



THE PRESS WESTERN REGION

