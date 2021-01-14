RE: NDC challenges Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary elections results

In reference to the NDC's Petition, challenging the election of NPP's Hon. George Mireku Duker as MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, we urge all the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem to remain calm as their verdict will not change.

The NDC's wish, praying the court re-collate Tarkwa-Nsuaem Parliamentary result indicates how confused, incompetent and untruthful their petition is.



It is public knowledge that Collation of elections results at Tarkwa was done at the full glare of all party agents, election observers, CSOs, Media et al.



The NDC had their entire Constituency Executives present at the Collation center, yet, claims they weren't there. There are multiple audiovisual evidences in this regard.



It is very refreshing that, their frustrated claim can't torpedo provisions of C. I. 127.



With their infantile claim of No Verification and selective over-voting claims, the precedence awaits, to expose their lies, ignorance, incompetence and intellectual dishonesty.

NDC Party Agent refusing to sign the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Parliamentary election results declaration form does not invalidate the collated results.



The NDC winning Sene West Constituency with 16 votes is a victory to them, but NPP winning Tarkwa-Nsuaem with 101 votes is a haram, that is the irony of life in the bid of the NDC to stay relevant.



In their quest to stay relevant, we humbly urge the NDC not to take the integrity of the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem for granted.



However, our Lawyers are prepared to rubbish the NDC's Incompetent petition at the appropriate time at the court of Law.



We humbly urge the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem to remain calm as Hon. George Mireku Duker and the NPP are embarking on more developmental projects & initiatives in the Constituency.

