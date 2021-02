RE: NPP Chairman sacks pupils from classroom, locks up building

GhanaWeb yesterday February 8, 2021, used a wrong photo for the story "NPP Chairman sacks pupils from classroom, locks up building."

The photo of the former Deputy Minister of Aviation, Hon. Yaw Afful was earlier used for this story. The MP is in no way a subject of this story or related to this story.



GhanaWeb apologises to the MP for any inconveniences caused.

