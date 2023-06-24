RE: 'National Security grabs smugglers at Kotoka Airport with US$1 million gold'

Gold bars [File photo]

In reference to https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/National-Security-grabs smugglers-at-Kotoka-Airport-with-US-1-million-gold-1082236 , I am writing to provide a rejoinder to the article titled "National Security grabs smugglers at Kotoka Airport with US$1 million gold," published on your website on the 11th of October, 2020.

While I appreciate the effort to inform the public about important events, I would like to clarify and offer a different perspective on the matter.



First and foremost, it is essential to emphasize that the assertions made in the article regarding the alleged smuggling of Gold is entirely false. The article seems to insinuate that the incident that happened at the Kotoka International Airport represents a broader issue of smuggling without offering a comprehensive analysis of the matter.



As responsible journalists, it is crucial to uphold the principle of presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Presenting unverified claims can be misleading and damaging to the reputation of individuals involved as was and continues to be the case in this published article.



Furthermore, it is important to note that the value assigned to the acclaimed seized gold, reported as US$1 million, did not reflect its accurate worth. The value of the Gold that was taken by the National Security officers was way lesser than what was published.



It is worth emphasizing that all the individuals that were picked up by National Security on the said day were exonerated and the Gold duly returned to the company. The article failed to mention that the company involved was a licenced gold exporter, licenced by the mineral commission and after proof of Tax payments and all relevant documents were provided, the suspects were vindicated.

In the interest of accurate and responsible journalism, I kindly request that this rejoinder be given the same prominence as the original article to ensure a balanced representation of the issue.



It is crucial to present information in a fair and unbiased manner, upholding journalistic integrity and maintaining the trust of the readership.



Thank you for your attention to this matter. I trust that you will take the necessary steps to address the concerns raised. I remain available for any further clarification or discussion on this subject.



Sincerely,



Isaac Nyanor