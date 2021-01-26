RE: Pass your law exams before insulting Tsatsu – Agyemang Duah takes on young critics

GhanaWeb on Monday, January 26, 2021, curated a story titled "Pass your law exams before insulting Tsatsu – Agyemang Duah takes on young critics" from Mynewsgh.com.

Mr Kwaku Agyemang Duah, Chairman of the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the subject of the article has disputed claims that he wrote this article. He told GhanaWeb in an email that he has not commented on any political issue especially that on the Supreme Court hearing of the Mahama Vs EC, Akufo-Addo case.



Mr Kwaku Agyemang Duah is by this rejoinder distancing himself from the story.

GhanaWeb wishes to apologise to Mr Agyeman Duah for any inconvenience caused as a result of our earlier report. An action has been taken to avoid future happenings.