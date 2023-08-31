REGSEC condemns deadly Adoagyiri chieftaincy gun attack

Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong

Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has condemned the deadly chieftaincy clash at Adoagyiri which has claimed two lives and left five with gunshot wounds.

A statement issued after an emergency meeting held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, signed by Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong, chairman of the security council stated that "REGSEC totally condemns the act that led to the death of two persons and the attendant injuries to five others”.



The statement continued that, REGSEC has initiated a full-scale investigation into the incident.



The Council further assured the public that it will continue to work with the various security agencies to ensure peace and tranquility in the area.



The council served notice to the public particularly those in the Nsawam Adoagyiri area, implications of flouting the Public Order Act,1994 (Act 491) which deals with notification to the police on special events.



Starr News has gathered that on the fateful day of August 29, 2023, gun-wielding members of the Okyeman Land Protection taskforce escorting a convoy of the newly enstooled rival chief of Adoagyiri from Kyebi after swearing an oath of allegiance to Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin stormed the Adoagyiri community amid sporadic gunshots in attempt to occupy the palace.



Two persons including a member of the Okyeman Land Taskforce were gunned down.

Five other victims who sustained gunshot wounds were rushed to Nsawam Government Hospital by police deployed to the community for treatment.



Meanwhile, Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has charged to newly enstooled rival chief to call on Okyeman for intervention anytime he faces Puch back or violent opposition



Okyenhene emphasized, that historically, Adoagyiri is part of Akyem Abuakwa and not Akyem Kotoku, therefore, all efforts will be made to secure the land.



However, angry sub-chiefs and elders of the opposing faction in Adoagyiri, however, say Adoagyiri has legitimately gazetted chief for the past 15 years in the person of Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh II and therefore described the enstoolment of the parallel chief as illegal with potential threat to the peace of the town.



At a press conference in Adoagyiri on Monday, August 23, 2023, the chiefs, elders, and youth of Adoagyiri clad in red and black apparel amid chanting of war songs, stated that Adoagyiri has never been part of Akyem Abuakwa traditional area rather under Akyem Kotoku, therefore, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and Akyem Abuakwa traditional council have no legal and traditional right to invade the community with the tacit support of the state to enstool a chief.