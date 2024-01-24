REGSEC condemns murder of BTU deputy registrar, begins investigation

File photo

Source: GNA

The Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has condemned the murder of Alhassan Azumah, a Deputy Registrar and Director of Public Affairs of the Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU), describing the incident as gruesome.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Abubakari Inusah, the Chief Director of the Regional Coordinating Council, for Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the REGSEC promised to bring the perpetrators to book.



“REGSEC condemns this dastardly act with no uncertain terms and urges the public to remain calm while it launches full-scale investigations to unravel the mysterious murder of the registrar,” it said.



On Wednesday evening, January 17, this year, Mr Azumah was shot multiple times and killed at his residence in Sokabisi, a suburb of Bolgatanga, by unknown gunmen who were on a motorbike.



The deceased was a native of the Bawku Municipality and some people have linked his murder to the recent renewed Bawku chieftaincy conflict, which had led to some deaths at the weekend.



The statement, therefore, cautioned the two feuding factions in the protracted Bawku chieftaincy conflict not to extend the disturbances to the Bolgatanga Municipality and its adjoining districts.



“Meanwhile, the security agencies have been directed to identify all hideouts and sitting places of the two factions and subsequently disband these ghettos, arrest and prosecute all wanted and suspected criminals among them,” it stressed.

In another statement signed by Professor Peter Osei Boamah, the Pro-Vice Chancellor, for Professor Erasmus Alnaa, Vice Chancellor of the Bolgatanga Technical University, and copied to the GNA, the Management of the University expressed deep sorrow at the incident and condemned the action by the unidentified assailants.



“The incident, which happened at the residence of the deceased has brought very deep pain to the hearts of Management, staff, and students at the University,” it said.



“Management wishes to inform all and sundry that the unfortunate incident is under investigation by the Upper East Regional Crime Office”, it added.



The statement assured the students, staff, and public that the incident was an isolated case, that had nothing to do with the operations of the University and encouraged them to remain calm and allow the security agencies to investigate and arrest the perpetrators.



“Management wished to commiserate with the bereaved family and assured the University community and all stakeholders that the Bolgatanga Technical University was safe for the conduct of business”, part of the statement read.