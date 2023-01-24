REGSEC to set up 5-member committee to probe Krobea Asante Technical Institute chaos

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has announced it is setting up a five-member committee of inquiry to investigate the riot at the Krobea Asante Technical Institute.

The committee is expected to submit a report at a stipulated time.



Regional Minister and Chairman of the Council Simon Osei-Mensah gave this update when he visited the school Monday.



“Some of the members will come from the Ministry of Education, the Regional Coordinating Council but I prefer the chairman of the committee to be an astute justice of the superior court or a lawyer who understands the legalities. A secretary would be appointed from the Regional Coordinating Council”, the Minister said.



Scores of students of the Krobea Asante Technical Institute went on a rampage and destroyed properties to protest the poor results of their predecessors in their exams supervised by the National Board for Professional & Technician Examinations (NABPTEX).

Authorities have yet to confirm this claim although the police are holding at least 40 students following the riots. Mr Osei-Mensah has since condemned the incident.



“I never believe students will cause damage to properties in this institution for which they are beneficiaries…But we need to establish the truth. We have to crash this type of indiscipline in this region”, Regional Minister added.



Asked about the fate of the 40 suspects the Minister said, “investigations and screening have started by the police and those who are found to be actively involved in the demonstration would be dealt with”.