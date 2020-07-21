General News

REGSEC will ensure absolute peace in Banda-Ahenkro - Bono Regional Minister

Bono Regional Minister, Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson

Mrs Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, the Bono Regional Minister has assured the chiefs and people of Banda-Ahenkro in the region that the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) will ensure absolute peace and protection of the people as Election 2020 gathers pace.

The REGSEC has moved in security operatives into the area following clashes between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which led to the death of one Woli Kyeremeh, a 28-year-old teacher last Monday, July 13, 2020.



Other supporters of the two major political parties sustained injuries during the clashes, which happened over the on-going voters' registration exercise, but calm had since returned to the town.



During a visit to Banda-Ahenkro, Mrs Kumi-Richardson advised the people particularly relations and friends of the deceased to remain calm and assured that the REGSEC was collaborating effectively with the police to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of the crime.



The Regional Minister was accompanied by Mr Kwaku Asomah- Cheremeh, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, and a member of the National Security Council.

Describing the clashes, which began with chaotic confrontations between the two parties and ended in gunshots as barbaric, shameful, and ungodly, Mrs Kumi-Richardson advised the police to swift in its investigations, justice was the only remedy that could bring peace to the Banda Township.



She called on the people to volunteer information and assist the police to speed up investigation processes.



Mrs Kumi-Richardson, earlier paid a courtesy call on the Banda Traditional Council, and commended the chiefs for helping to restore peace in the area, and also visited and consoled the bereaved families.

