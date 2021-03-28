RMU calls for continuous partnership with governments of Member States

Professor Elvis Nyarko, Vice Chancellor, Regional Maritime University

Professor Elvis Nyarko, Vice Chancellor, Regional Maritime University (RMU), has called on governments of Member States to continue to partner with the University to train their youth.

He said the training would enable them to acquire the requisite knowledge and skills that would enable them to take up job opportunities available in the maritime industry.



Professor Nyarko was speaking at the University's matriculation in Accra, where admission was offered to 1,041 postgraduate and undergraduate applicants from both member and non-member countries.



Out of that number, only 691 applicants accepted and registered to represent 66.38 percent. 83 postgraduates and 608 undergraduate students.



The Vice-Chancellor said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for shipping services over time would continue to rise.



He said the records showed that during the peak of the pandemic last year, when the land borders and airports were closed, all over the world, sea transport continued to operate very actively.



"This confirms the vital role the maritime industry continues to play in the development of nations and the certainty of job security for the youth, even in times of crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still with us," he added

He said recent reports indicated that the Tema Port, recorded one of its strongest performances last year (2020) in spite of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which seriously affected other sectors of the Ghanaian economy.



Prof Nyarko said, "in short, COVID-19 or no COVID-19, the sea never dries."



He encouraged the students of the Senior High Schools and Technical Schools schools to apply to the Regional Maritime University to acquire the relevant skills, that will enable them to join the ever-growing maritime industry.



He said despite the fact that the pandemic also disrupted the University's traditional approach to teaching and assessment of students, the University was able to put in innovative measures.



Prof Nyarko said the University introduced the Learning Management Systems (LMS) for online/virtual delivery of the curriculum to ensure that students continued to benefit from teaching, learning and effective assessments.



"It is our expectation that the LMS, currently in operation, will also support the University's strategic direction of setting-up a Centre of Distance Learning," he said.

He advised the students to take advantage of the new normal with respect to the online lectures and online take-home-examinations until the situation improved.



Ms Christabel Acquah, Students Representative, entreated all students to be measured in their conduct as any behaviour which defiled common sense was unacceptable.



"We also want to plead with management to do their best within the limited resources available to improve on the infrastructure and facilities on campus to make studies convenient and comfortable," she said.



She called on other students to observe the COVID-19, adding that, "Please, note that it is for our own safety so let us make it a must to wear our nose mask at all times, wash our hands and use our sanitisers."