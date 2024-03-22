RMU partners DMI for 3rd Blue Economy Conference

File Photo

The Regional Maritime University (RMU) in collaboration with the Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI), Tanzania will hold the third Blue Economy Conference (BEC2024) from July 4-5 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Center in Tanzania.

The conference would be held under the theme “Navigating the Future: Integrating Maritime Safety and Security, Climate Change Actions and Technological Advancements for Blue Economy.”



It would bring together international stakeholders, focusing on and promoting the blue economy within the context of maritime development.



This year, the conference is also aimed at establishing a platform for capacity building and networking among stakeholders, fostering the blue economy in alignment with maritime safety and security, climate change considerations and technological advancements as outlined in the relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



The conference would tackle other areas including sustainable exploitation and utilization of blue economy resources, ship seaworthiness and on board-ship competency challenges, business models for the blue economy, women in maritime sector, fishing industry and climate action policy and environmental protection.



There would also be discussions on artificial intelligence in maritime practices and the blue economy, renewable energy solutions for maritime transportation, information systems in maritime education and training, logistics, shipping and supply chains for the blue economy, climate-responsive maritime practices and coastal management, blue economy governance, law and policy as well as coastal and marine tourism development.



Keynote Speaker for the event would be the Deputy Minister for Transport, Tanzania Mr David Mwakiposa Kihenzile, with other speakers including Secretary General, Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA), Dr Paul Ikongshul Adalikwu, Maritime Law and Management Consultant, Dr Kofi Mbia, Special Advisor for Maritime and Blue Economy, Amb. Nancy Karigithu, Executive Director,Sierra Leone Maritime Authority Paul Sobba Massaquoi and Climate Specialist, Mr Pa Ousman Jarju.

The DMI had held the Blue Economy Conference for the past two years and now joining forces with the RMU to hold the third edition this year, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two giants in maritime education and training in February.



The MoU covers areas of research and publication, staff capacity building, organisation of conferences and seminars and workshops among others, hence the collaboration to hold this year’s conference.



Both institutions have committed to transforming economies across Africa by providing quality training and education that would ensure that young people were equipped and positioned to drive the maritime sector.



Speaking ahead of the event, the Ag. Vice Chancellor of the RMU, Dr Jethro W. Brooks Jr said joining DMI to host the event was a great milestone for the university.



"It means that we get more visible in terms of what we intend to do. It is a huge step us to go to Tanzania and host this international conference with speakers from the International Maritime Organisation(IMO), UN Blue Economy, MOWCA and the UN Representative responsible for East Africa on the Blue Economy," he stated.



"Our team is ready and we are working in close collaboration with the DMI to ensure that the international conference is successful," he added.