RTI Bill: NCCE to begin mass education

NCCE boss, Josephine Nkrumah

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) is set to begin mass education of public institutions and the citizenry on the Right to Information Act to complement the work of the RTI Secretariat.

Chairperson of the NCCE Josephine Nkrumah made this known at the seventh virtual accountability, rule of law and anti-corruption programme national dialogue organised by the NCCE on the theme: Right to Information.



According to Ms Nkrumah, RTI is critical to the socio-economic development of every democracy hence the need for Ghanaians to be interested in knowing more about the Act.



She said: “The RTI Act must be a tool that every civic minded citizen must employ in seeking our collective well-being as a nation. The NCCE will use today’s dialogue as a launchpad to undertake mass education to boost public institutions and the citizenry to compliment the work of the RTI Secretariat and the role of the RTI Commission.

“Prior to today’s dialogue, six dialogues have been held on anti-corruption, public accountability, environmental governance and whistle blowing. Since the launch of our research report titled: Public perception and the state of corruption, public accountability and environmental governance in Ghana, it was evident the difficulty in assessing information from public institutions add to the public perceptions of the lack of transparency and accountability of public officials.”



Ms Nkrumah added that “Our right to information must be exercised fearlessly with the cardinal objective of reducing corruption”.

