RYTHM Foundation transforms 80,000 Lives in 30 Countries, commits to empowering Children with Disabilities in Ghana

Santhi Periasamy

RYTHM Foundation (Raise Yourself to Help Mankind), the global corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of QNET, the prominent wellness and lifestyle-focused direct selling company, has impacted more than 80,000 lives in 30 countries over the last decade.

The Foundation has collaborated with more than 135 partners for more than 75 sustainable community development projects benefiting around 17,000 youth and children. This was revealed by the Head of RYTHM Foundation at the 10th edition of the National CSR and Sustainability Conference organized by the Centre for CSR, West Africa at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Ghana on 25 July 2023.



The Head of RYTHM Foundation, Madam Santhi Periasamy said: “We align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and our mission is to empower lives and transform communities around the world through grant-making, volunteer engagement and human development programmes. Our core values are built on the principles of engagement, volunteerism and sustainability.”



She continued: “RYTHM has made considerable strides in ensuring Education for All (SDG 4), encouraging Gender Equality (SDG 5), safeguarding Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6), providing access to Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG7), promoting Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), helping Reduce Inequalities (SDG 10), and strengthening Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17).”



In Ghana, RYTHM Foundation has partnered with the ANOPA Project to use sports interventions like swimming, football, and basketball as instruments for entrenching personal development, promoting gender equality, peacebuilding, improving school retention and inclusion among 1,300 children with visual and hearing loss in Cape Coast, the capital city of the Central Region of Ghana. This intervention has enabled more than 300 children to enroll in school, 382 parents and peers sensitized, and 14 children selected for World Deaf Swimming Championship.

Prominent sustainability-inclined businesses and organisations such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, (PwC), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), World Vision, Volta River Authority, Vodafone and VIVO Energy delivered speeches and presentations on their social responsibility mandate and how they are contributing to the achievement of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the betterment of society.



Prof. Martin Gyambrah, Director of the University of Applied Management, Germany (Ghana campus) delivered a research-backed practical presentation on a new world imperative for business sustainability, post-COVID-19. He encouraged businesses to re-think, re-align and commit to sustainable business practices so they can cope with the challenges of a new fast-paced world.



Since 2013, the Centre for CSR, West Africa, a leading CSR and sustainability advocacy organisation in the region, has been at the forefront of creating awareness on CSR and sustainability issues and matchmaking companies to create sustainable impact. The National CSR and Sustainability Conference brought together, companies, business associations, regulatory agencies, international aid organisations, academia and the media.



RYTHM Foundation is in the process of expanding its partnership with the Anopa Project to support more children with disabilities in schools in Accra and surrounding regions.