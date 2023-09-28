Rabies kill two in Ashanti Region

Rabies is a disease that can be fatal if left untreated

The Ghana Veterinary Service has revealed that two individuals lost their lives to rabies in the Ashanti Region in 2023.

These tragic deaths occurred within the Sekyere Afram Plains and Atwima Nwabiagya South districts, citinewsroom.com reports.



In Africa and Asia, where the majority of rabies cases occur, it is estimated that 95 percent of cases are reported.



The Veterinary Service has expressed deep concern over these fatalities, emphasizing that such deaths are entirely preventable through the annual immunization of animals.



Furthermore, the service has raised alarm over the perception among pet owners that rabies is not a serious threat. Many individuals underestimate the gravity of the disease and the necessity of regular immunization for their pets. Some even doubt the 100% fatality rate associated with rabies.



Dr. Mabel Abudu, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Veterinary Service, cautioned pet owners to take the matter seriously and ensure the regular immunization of their animals to prevent such avoidable tragedies.

She explained, "At the beginning of the year, we heard of two deaths in the Ashanti Region, but it didn’t get to us. What happened was somebody reported to us, and after tracing, one was from Afram Plains and the other one Atwima Adaboagya South. The people passed before the information got to us. So when we traced, yes, it was true that they were bitten by dogs, and they didn’t take it seriously."



Dr. Abudu further highlighted the misconception that certain tribes or cultural practices can offer protection against rabies.



She emphasized the importance of a unified health approach to address this issue and encouraged anyone bitten by a dog to seek immediate medical attention, as rabies is a 100 percent vaccine-preventable disease in both humans and animals.



