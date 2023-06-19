Rachel Appoh involved in near fatal accident in America

Former Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Rachel Appoh

The former Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Rachel Appoh has been involved in a near death accident in America.

According to eyewitnesses, the former Minister for Gender Children And Social Protection under the Mahama administration and two other Ghanaians on board a gray Toyota Camery sustained various degrees of injuries.



The accident occurred on Saturday when the victims were returning from the wedding ceremony of a friend in one of the States in the US.



The accident involving three cars was reportedly caused by an unlicensed Ghanaian-lady-driver who was also at the wedding.



An ambulance was called to convey the victims to an undisclosed hospital, the source said adding "Rachel's right leg has been affected".



As at press time, family and close relatives of Rachel Appoh have been tight lipped over the incident.

The former Gomoa Central legislature has also not been available for comments as her phones has been unreachable.



Honourable Appoh is set to stage a comeback in the Gomoa Central Constituency in the 2024 general elections to win back the seat he lost in 2016.



The Gomoa Central Constituency is among some 27 Constituencies the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has postponed parliamentary primaries to a later date.



Until the accident, posters of the former Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister had emerged at various places in the constituency causing panic in the camp of her contenders.