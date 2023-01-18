Rachel Appoh joins Gomoa Central parliamentary race

Rachel Appoh will contest for the Gomoa Central seat

Rachel Appoh, the former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection has declared her decision to contest the parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress for the Gomoa Central constituency.

GhanaWeb sources indicate that Rachael Appoh is preparing to mount a comeback and wrestle back the seat she occupied between 2012 and 2016.



Her decision to return follows, intense pressure from traditional authorities and community leaders in the constituency for her to come back and continue what they believe to be the good work she started.



Rachel Appoh was a first-time MP for the area and was credited with a number of projects in the constituency.



Despite not occupying any role, Rachel Appoh through her Obaa Sima Foundation undertaken a number of projects in the area.



The charity projects were aimed at empowering women in the constituency by providing them with livelihood outlets. Rachel Appoh, through her foundation, provided set-up equipment for men and women in the constituency who undertook apprenticeships in hairdressing, dressmaking, and fashion design, among others.

A professional accountant, Rachel Appoh rose through the political ranks to become the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central.



Her dedication to the growth of women and gender issues saw her appointed as Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection under the Mahama administration.



She has two master's degrees; MSc in International Finance and Accounting from the University of Buckinghamshire (UK) in 2015 and a Master's in Governance and Leadership (MGL) from GIMPA.



She is the Executive Director of Obaa Sima Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that sets out to offer help and provide hope to widows, the physically challenged, and children from deprived areas.



She has over two decades of experience in the entertainment industry and is currently the Executive Producer of Ahenfie Court, a popular series on UTV