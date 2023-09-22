Radio Ada journalist arrested for publishing 'fake news' about McDan is dead

Noah Narh Dameh, the Deputy Station Coordinator of Radio Ada

In a saddening turn of events, Noah Narh Dameh, the Deputy Station Coordinator of Radio Ada, has passed away at the age of 49.

His demise was confirmed by a report from fourthestate.gh.com.



Mr. Dameh, who had been embroiled in a legal battle over alleged false news about businessman Daniel McKorley (commonly known as McDan), took his last breath at home.



The exact cause of Mr. Dameh's death remains unknown, but sources close to his family revealed that his health had been in a precarious state since his release from police custody in December 2022.



Noah Narh Dameh leaves behind three children and two grandchildren.



He was not just a figure in the media but also a dedicated community activist who utilized his position at Radio Ada, to advocate for the coastal region, renowned for its commercial salt production.

Throughout his career, Mr. Dameh worked tirelessly to engage the community on matters concerning their civic rights and responsibilities.



He accomplished this by delivering news stories, and valuable insights not only to the Dangme people but also to a broader audience.



Beyond his work within the radio studio, Mr. Dameh was actively involved in various community initiatives.



He led numerous efforts aimed at bringing positive change to the community.



However, Mr. Dameh's health took a severe hit as a result of the events surrounding his relentless reporting on the controversial lease of the Songhor Lagoon to a single investor.

In his pursuit of justice, he shed light on grave human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests, detentions, prosecutions, and brutalities suffered by some Ada residents in connection with the lease.



The turning point occurred when Mr. Dameh posted a picture on his Facebook page showing an Ada resident handcuffed to a hospital bed while in police custody.



In his post, he alleged that the young man was being mistreated at the behest of Mr. McKorley, the Chief Executive Officer of Electrochem Ghana Limited, the company that had been granted a salt mining lease in Ada.



In response to these allegations, Electrochem Ghana Limited filed a defamation lawsuit against Mr. Dameh.



The legal battle brought Mr. Dameh into the national spotlight, where he continued to champion the cause of the marginalized and oppressed.

In December 2022, he was discharged by the Tema Magistrate Court, which cited a lack of jurisdiction over the case.



However, the unexpected occurred when he was re-arrested by the police and remanded for seven days.



Subsequently, he was granted police inquiry bail of GH₵ 60,000.00 and appeared in court with his lawyer.



On July 3, 2023, an unfortunate incident transpired when his lawyer failed to appear in court.



The presiding judge accused Mr. Dameh of impersonation, even expressing difficulty in recognizing him due to his deteriorating health.

Eventually, the police investigator on the case identified him as the accused.



Sadly, Mr. Dameh's health continued to decline, and he was unable to recover.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/DAG