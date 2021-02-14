Radio content, delivery must reflect changing times – Oppong Nkrumah

World Radio Day is an international day celebrated on 13 February each year

Information Minister-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said that radio content and delivery in Ghana must reflect the changing times.

He said this in connection with the World Radio Day celebration on Saturday, February 13.



In a tweet, the broadcaster-turned lawmaker said: “As the dynamics of the media landscape change, we need to adapt our radio content and delivery to reflect the changing times.”



He added “Today [Saturday] is World Radio Day. The theme for the commemoration is New World, New Radio.

“I am reminded of how my personal life was affected by radio and I, in turn, had the privilege of affecting other lives too via radio.”



The Day was decided by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on 3 November 2011 during its 36th conference.