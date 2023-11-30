Radio station owned by Dep. Edu. Minister allegedly sacks Editor for demanding development in Nyankomasi Ahenkro - Report

Kofi Tutu has been sacked as News Editor of Bohyeba FM in the Central Region

A News Editor at Assin Nyankomasi Ahenkro-based Bohyeba FM, in the Central Region, Kofi Tutu, has allegedly been sacked from his media house after bemoaning the poor state of roads and market in the town.

Sources close to Kasapa FM’s Central Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan, revealed that, the Editor on a WhatsApp platform called Tutu TV Amambre ne Abakosem, was fighting for the fixing of the bad state of the Market at Nyankomasi Ahenkro which is his hometown.



Management of the radio stationed owned by Deputy Minister of Education who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency Hon. Rev. John Ntim Fordjour on Tuesday, November 28,2023 is said to have called the News Editor Kofi Tutu to a meeting where they told him to hand over his tools and equipment to the management as he has been fired.



Kofi Tutu was levelled with two charges.



According to the management, he is using a WhatsApp platform to campaign for the fixing of the deplorable market and road which amounts to sabotaging his employer, the MP and deputy Minister of the Education.

Sources added that, the Management further indicated that the Editor by his action is also sabotaging the New Patriotic Party of which the person whose business has employed him, is an active member.



He was removed from the media house’s WhatsApp groups and asked to leave the station and later come for his dismissal letter when it’s ready.



Kofi Tutu confirmed his dismissal to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan.



Efforts to reach Management to comment on the issue has proven futile.