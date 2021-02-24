Railway sector has been left deplorable for years - Peter Amewu

The Minister-designate for Railways, John Peter Amewu has posited that the Railway sector has been in a deplorable state for several years.
He said for over 50 years, the vibrant sector has been left deplorable.
He told the vetting Committee of Parliament that the Railway sector is key because it generates a lot of employment.
Mr. Amewu said it also opens up new areas for development as well as an agenda for economic growth.
The current administration he noted has shown a commitment to transform the Railways sector to trigger Ghana’s economic growth.
He said the World Bank has advised countries that want to engage in intercontinental trade to embark on a massive infrastructure in the Railway sector.
- GACL only rented its space to Frontiers -Transport Minister-designate
- Confusion hits Appointments Committee over Ministry for Public Enterprise
- If you keep giving elaborate answers, we’ll be here for 24 hours – Muntaka to Jinapor
- I’m told number of missing excavators is not up to 500 – Abu Jinapor
- Amewu withdraws ‘conman’ comment he made against Mahama
- Read all related articles