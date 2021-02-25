Railway sector is viable with advantages – Amewu

The railways sector is said to increase productivity, thereby boosting economic growth

John Peter Amewu, the Minister-nominee for Railways has indicated that the sector is very viable, but Ghana can only gain should it invest heavily in it.

Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, the Hohoe MP said the revival of the railway industry will migrate traffic from the current dense road traffic to the railway lines.



“Mr Chairman, the railway sector has its own advantage. The lifespan of most of our roads we witness in this country is a maximum of 11 years, but a railway that is well constructed can take up to 50 years,” Amewu said.



“So, the advantage is that when you put your railway sector in order, then you are going to migrate traffic from the current existing dense traffic on our roads to the railway.”



He added: “Already, the trucks that ply on our roads are above the average load but because they do not have any alternative means of transport, they are forced to use the roads. And that is why most of our roads after a few years are in a very deplorable state.”

Amewu, who was the Energy Minister during President Nana Akufo-Addo’s first term, stated that railways also increase productivity, thereby boosting economic growth.



He observed, “One great advantage of the railways is that a large number of people and goods can be moved at the same time. For instance, the high-speed train that the country is trying to introduce is going to run at a speed of 160 km/h. That means people will get to their destination on time and productivity will increase.”



Amewu further noted: “Even if you sit in a train, you can confidently conduct your business in it so people can work in the train because of the stability and the angles at which it travels.”



He emphasised that the railway industry should be considered as a social project rather than an investment if Ghana wants to develop.