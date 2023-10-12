0
Railways police station in Kumasi gutted by fire

Thu, 12 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A police station in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, was gutted by fire on the evening of Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

A Facebook video, sighted by GhanaWeb shows the facility; a one-story building, engulfed in flames.

According to a commentator, prisoners being held at the station had been transferred when the fire started and that the fire service was being awaited.

The police administration issued a statement confirming the incident.

STATEMENT: FIRE OUTBREAK AT RAILWAYS POLICE STATION IN KUMASI

There is a fire outbreak at the Railways Police Station at Adum in Kumasi.

The Police, working with the Ghana National Fire Service, have brought the situation under control.





