Rainfall to cause more floods in Ghana due to poor city planning - Dr. Stephen Takyi

Policy and Planning lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Stephen Takyi has warned that more floods will be recorded during this rainfall periods.

He also made a projection of more deaths to be recorded during the floods as a result of the failure of the authorities at various cities to develop urban strategic plans.



As a planning expert, Stephen Takyi noted that indiscriminate sales of land, especially the wet lands by land overseers have contributed to the floods the country is facing.



The lecturer was contributing to a panel discussing on Otec FM’s morning show ‘Nyansapo’, hosted by Captain Koda, on Thursday, June 22, 2023.



He was reacting to the deaths recorded in Kumasi and Accra during the torrential rain that hit the country on Wednesday, June 21, 2022.

“If you look at how Ghana development process has been planned, flooding during the raining season will account for more deaths, and this will bring residents uprising against the politicians,” he furiously said.



“Lands are sold indiscriminately by city authorities and chiefs without hesitation, wet lands are been sold, lands earmarked for social infrastructures are also sold, making it impossible for free flow of rain water during rainfalls,” he added.



To prevent floods and its related casualties, Stephen Takyi advised residents to resist any attempts by cities’ authorities and chiefs who may attempt to sell flood-prone and reserved areas to save their lives.