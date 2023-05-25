'Rains to continue during the day' - GMA issues weather warning alert

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

The rain system as stated in the weather warning this dawn will still continue to affect places along the coastline and inland areas with cloudiness, thunderstorms and windy conditions.

Brief sunny periods will be experienced across the country as the day progresses.



Thunderstorms or rains are expected over few places across the various sectors of the country late afternoon.



Misty morning will occur over the forest, hilly and coastal sectors.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:











NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)