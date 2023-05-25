1
Menu
News

'Rains to continue during the day' - GMA issues weather warning alert

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Thu, 25 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The rain system as stated in the weather warning this dawn will still continue to affect places along the coastline and inland areas with cloudiness, thunderstorms and windy conditions.

Brief sunny periods will be experienced across the country as the day progresses.

Thunderstorms or rains are expected over few places across the various sectors of the country late afternoon.

Misty morning will occur over the forest, hilly and coastal sectors.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Zoophilist calls out betrayal of GWS over attempts to close his mini zoo
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Social media users slam popular Nigerian YouTuber
NPP thinks Ashantis are fools - Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect
How Otokunor 'escaped' threat of assault from 3 NPP women - Report
New dawn of hope and unity - Kumawu MP-elect reacts after by-election win
Freddie Blay replies CSOs
Why Fella Makafui has refused to speak on Hajia4Reall’s saga