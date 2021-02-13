Rainstorm rips off 70 houses, 100 displaced in Akuapem North

The roof of a house ripped by the storm

A violent rainstorm has ripped off a total of about 70 houses and a school in Addo -Nkwanta and New Asuoyaa, both farming communities in Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Close to a hundred residents have been displaced by the disaster.



At Addo-Nkwanta community, 40 houses were ripped off displacing 50 occupants while 30 buildings were also affected at New Asuoyaa rendering 45 people homeless. A school was partly ripped off in New Asuoyaa.



The devastating rainstorm occurred Monday, February 8, 2021.



Household properties, educational materials of school children were destroyed.

The affected persons are perching with friends and families while salvaging their damaged properties with few making efforts to remobilize resources to reroof their buildings swiftly and resiliently.



The victims are appealing for relief support.



Meanwhile, Officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) have visited the communities for assessment.