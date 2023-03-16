Rainstorm rips-up roof of Nakore-Chansah JHS

File Photo

Some school children at the Nakore Junior High School in the Wa Municipality are compelled to endure the current harsh windy weather conditions in the region to study under trees and sheds.

This is because the roof of the classroom block that sheltered them had been ripped up by a rainstorm about a year ago.



The school located in-between the Nakore and Chansah communities served school children in those two communities.



Yakubu Abdulaihi, a resident of the Nakore community, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that since the roof was ripped up it had affected effective teaching and learning at the school.



Both the school children and the teachers are distracted by the heavy harmattan winds experienced in recent days as well as moving motors on the Nakore-Chansah road as the school was situated by the roadside.



Yakubu Abdulaihi said they had informed the Member of Parliament of the area, Alhaji Dr Hassan Rashid Pelpuo, and the Wa Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Tahiru Moomin about the situation, but it had not yet been fixed.

“We called for a community meeting between the Nakore and Chansah communities to see how we can re-roof the structure because the JHS one (1) children sit under trees, which is a worry to us.



When a car is passing that is where their minds go to. When the rain starts that means our children will not be attending school again”, he lamented.



He, however, said the Municipal Assembly had come to dump some roofing boards at the school for some months now, but it was not clear when the work would be done.



The aggrieved residents of the community, therefore, appealed to the necessary stakeholders to take immediate steps to fix the school for effective academic activities to resume.



Darimani Seidu, another resident, expressed concern about the inadequate furniture at the school, which was also affecting effective academic activities.

“Some of the children sit on the floor to learn, how can a child write well when sitting on the floor? We need your help”, he said.



Meanwhile, Alhaji Dr Hassan Rashid Pelpuo, the Wa Central Constituency MP, had said the education sector was one of his priority areas as an MP owing to the importance of a well-educated human resource to community development.



But he was yet to turn his attention to the ripped-up structure at the Nakore-Chansah JHS after about a year of its destruction.