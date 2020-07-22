General News

Raising children as a religious leader: Pastors share their secrets, challenges & successes

The popular Asante Twi phrase ‘Asofomba nnyE’ which literally translates as 'Pastors children are not good’ has already gained roots in several Ghanaian communities but without any substantive empirical evidence.

In many Ghanaian societies, children of pastors are expected to act and live in strict accordance to their parents’ work, however, this to many observers, hasn’t been entirely the case.



But for some few instances where some children of pastors break the internet with unusual posts, not much would be heard from them.



Any time a pastor’s child goes contrary to societal norms, many ‘concerned stakeholders’ point accusing finger at the parents for their ‘negligence and bad parenting’.



But is this really the case? Are the parent always to blame?

GhanaWeb, in a bid to find answers to these and several other related issues had extensive interactions with three highly revered pastors, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Very Reverend Kwesi Akyin Sekyi Appiah and Rev Jeremia Agyemfra.



Watch video for more;





