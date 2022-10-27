Ralph Apetorgbor re-elected Deputy Communication Officer for NDC Anyaa Sowutuom

Ralph Apetorgbor has been re-elected

Journalist and political activist, Mr. Ralph Apetorgbor, has been re-elected as the Deputy Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

He polled a total vote of 514 to beat three other contenders to secure the slot during the NDC’s Constituency Delegates Conference held at the Deoke Foundation School at Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra.



The three contenders were Yusif Abioh Ankonu, Godwin Kwawu and Patrick Acquah.



Speaking to the press after the elections, Mr. Apetorgbor said he had retained the position for the second time as a result of his loyalty, experience, hard work and transparency.



He promised to offer communication leadership for the Anyaa Sowutuom NDC by bringing his expertise, experience and connections to the advantage of the party’s presidential and parliamentary election campaigns that will ensure a resounding victory for the NDC in the 2024 general election.



“My vision is to work hard by offering communication leadership to enable NDC win election 2024, become the incumbent party in 2025 and through that develop the constituency in diverse way”, Apetorgbor said.



Mr. Jerry Johnson, Greater Accra Regional Communication Officer of NDC, who chaired the conference, urged members of the NDC to unite to ensure the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections at all levels.

He tasked members to always deploy patience and wisdom in resolving differences, stressing that this would also strengthen the party’s unity in the constituency.



Mr. Johnson urged party executives to take their roles and responsibilities seriously and be determined to pursue them decently, considering every political party’s objective to win elections and form government.



Ralph Apetorgbor is a journalist, policy analyst and administrator who has worked with several media houses in Ghana, including The Ghanaian Times, Spectator, Daily Express and Telegraph; and researcher at Parliament House. He is Director of Administration and Planning at policy think tank, Think Progress Ghana. He has contributed enormously to the NDC at both National, Regional, and Constituency party levels.



He is a member of the National IT Directorate; Secretary to the National Collation Committee of the NDC, a member of the 2020 National Taskforce committee, former President of Pentecost University branch of the Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN) of the NDC and a former branch Secretary amongst others.



Ralph Apetorgbor is also a two time Central President of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration Chapter; two time Media Relations Director for the Private Universities Students’ Association of Ghana; current Deputy Chief Justice of Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana-National and an alumnus of former President Barack Obama’s Young Africa Leadership Initiative (YALI).