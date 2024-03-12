Ramadan 2024: Dr. Bawumia urges compassion to the poor, prayers for loved ones and the nation

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged fellow Muslims to seize the opportunity of the holy month of Ramadan to renew their commitment to Allah and to also pray for loved ones and the nation.

In a message posted on his social media handles last night to welcome the start of the month-long Ramadan fast, Dr Bawumia also called for love to be extended to the needy and the poor.



"Hajia Samira and I, join fellow Muslims to welcome the blessed month of Ramadan, with immense joy," wrote Vice President Bawumia.



He added: "Ramadan presents a unique opportunity to all of us, to renew our commitment to the Almighty Allah, as well as show love and compassion to the poor and the needy."



"Let us also use this month of devotion and sacrifice, to pray for our loved ones and our dear nation, Ghana."

In the Islamic month of Ramadan, it is obligatory for Muslims to fast, by abstaining from food and water, from dawn to sunset and also be charitable throughout the month.



Ghana joins the rest of the world in observing the fast, following official confirmation by the National Chief Imam of the sighting of the Ramadan crescent last night.



