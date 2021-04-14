Ramadan: Akufo-Addo wishes Muslims well

Muslims all over the world started the annual Ramadan fast on Tuesday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has wished all Muslims in Ghana the best, as they begin their month-long fast.

Mr. Akufo-Addo posted the message on Facebook earlier today, Wednesday, 14th April 2021.



In the post, he said: “This is a month of intense devotion and commitment to the principle of love, sacrifice, and dedication to duty and I wish all Muslims the best of the month."



Meanwhile, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has reminded his fellow Muslims to be mindful of the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic and strictly adhere to safety protocols as the month-long Ramadan fast begins.



The period brings Muslims together for congregational prayers to break their fast in the evenings.



In his Ramadan message posted on his Facebook wall, Dr. Bawumia encouraged Muslims to be "mindful of the presence of COVID-19 and continue to observe the safety protocols, especially in our various mosques."



He also urged Muslims to pray for the prosperity of Ghana and loved ones during the holy month.