Ramadan: Alan Kyerematen joins Chief Imam for Iftar

An old photo of Alan Kyerematen when he visited the Chief Imam

Source: Mohammed Ibrahim, Contributor

A presidential candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has joined the Muslim community in a solemn prayer session (Iftar) programme in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in Accra.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry, resides in the constituency, joined the Muslim community and the Office of the National Chief Imam, to break their fast on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.



He was joined by top ranking officials of his campaign team at the Iftar, where he used the opportunity to preach for religious coexistence and love for each other.



The Chief Imam was represented by Alhaji Abdul Lateef and Imam Muktari Abbass - both senior officials of the Office of the Chief Imam.



Speaking at the gathering, Alan Kyerematen called on the Muslim community to keep their love for each other and extend it to other religious faiths within the country.



He urged the youth to see the sacred month of Ramadan as a cleansing month and keep their good behaviours even after the fasting period.



The former trade and industry minister is one of the frontrunners in the race for a new presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, even as the ruling party prepares for its national flagbearer primaries in November 2023.





Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







Meanwhile, watch the latest SayItLoud episode on GhanaWeb TV below:







