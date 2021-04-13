Ramadan: Pray for Ghana's peace, prosperity – Bawumia to Muslims

Dr Bawumia praying with Chief Imam

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Muslims across the country to use the period of Ramadan to pray for the continuous peace and prosperity of the country, and the well-being of loved ones.

Dr Bawumia said this as Muslims in the country join Muslims across the globe to begin Ramadan today, Tuesday, 13 April 2021.



Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection and community.



In a message to wish his fellow Muslims well as they embark on thus spiritual journey, Dr Bawumia in a Facebook post also cautioned Muslims to be mindful of the presence of COVID-19 and continue to observe the safety protocols, especially in their various mosques.



His post read: “On the occasion of the commencement of Ramadan, I extend my warm wishes to Muslims in Ghana and around the world, as we observe the month-long fast.



“Ramadan Kareem.”

“The sacred month of Ramadan offers a unique opportunity to renew our faith in the Almighty Allah, and also show love and kindness to all, regardless of their religious affiliation, to reinforce the importance of our peaceful coexistence as a people.



“Let us use this period of devotion and purity to pray for the continuous peace and prosperity of our country, and the well-being of loved ones.



“Let us also be mindful of the presence of COVID-19 and continue to observe the safety protocols, especially in our various mosques.



“May the Almighty Allah accept our devotions and grant us and our nation the blessings of Ramadan.



