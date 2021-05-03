Ramadan: Wesley Girls directed to allow students fast

Wesley Girls

Wesley Girls Senior High School has been directed by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to allow any student who wishes to fast as per religious obligation to do so.

Nonetheless, parents of any such students have been directed to write to the School – and any other school for such students for that matter – pledging to be liable for the health of their wards in any event of ill-health.



This comes after authorities of Wesley Girls High School prevented Ismael Bushira and other Muslim students from fasting.



Father of Ms Bushira stormed the school to withdraw his ward, expressing disgust how she can be denied the right to such an important religious rite.



This generated controversy with the Muslim Caucus in Parliament visiting the school to settle the matter.



Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum is said to have met the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, and some board members of the School over the matter.

“The School authorities made it clear that it had no intention whatsoever of interfering with the religious practices of any group of students, but had prioritised the health of young girls placed in their care,” the GES said in a statement on Saturday, May 1.



“The Minister advised the Ghana Education Service to put in place measures to address this matter bearing in mind the rights of students and concerns of schools on the health risk associated with the fasting.”



The statement signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit of GES Cassandra Twum Ampofo explained that Wesley Girls High School refused the students from embarking on Ramadan because of the health implications and it has been a “long-standing” practice.



