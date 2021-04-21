Ramadan affects patronage of food vendors at Tema

Patronage of food has gone down due to the fasting

Some Food Vendors at Tema Community One have expressed concern about low sales since this year’s Ramadan commenced.

These vendors, located in Site Two and 14 in Community One, an area which was largely occupied by Muslims lamented over poor sales during this Ramadan period.



Speaking to Ghana News Agency in Tema, the vendors elucidated the impact of Ramadan on sales of food and how they’ve been greatly affected considering the fact that, they sell within the Muslim Community.



They emphasized on the fact that, sales have drastically plummeted because of the ongoing fasting among the Muslims in Ghana.



They said the community in which they found themselves was also a solid factor that contributed to the situation since it’s a Zongo community of about 80 per cent Muslims.



Hajia Ramatu Absahmed, a popular food vendor in Tema told the GNA that, the situation had always been the case each year during Ramadan.



However, she lamented on how immense the sales had fallen in this year’s Ramadan.

She said “experience of the period has equipped me with the idea of reducing the quantity of food I prepare daily”.



She explained that doing so enables her to avoid loss until Ramadan was over.



She advised all food vendors, particularly those who sell in larger quantities within the Muslim community to adopt to changes within the period and prepare food accordingly.



Another vendor, Hajia Zara Abubakar, who sells “Hausa kooko” in the morning told the GNA that, the fasting period had affected sales.



She said the period had indeed proven that, Hausa kooko was largely purchased by Muslims as the commencement of Ramadan had affected the rate at which people buy.



She used the opportunity, to urge all Muslims food vendors to remain focused in order not to find themselves breaking their fast unconsciously as a result of tasting their food to know if it suits the standard.