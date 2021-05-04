Ramadan fasting: Respect Wesley Girls’ long-lasting policy – Methodist Church Ghana to GES

Methodist Church Ghana

The Methodist Church Ghana has objected to a directive by the Ghana Education Service (GES) instructing the management of Wesley Girls High School to allow any student who wishes to fast for any religious reason to do so.

In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb dated May 4, 2021, and signed by the Administrative Bishop of the Methodist Church, The Rt. Rev. Michael A. Bossman, the leadership of the church in an emergency meeting held today, May 4, called on GES to respect the long-standing partnership between the government and Missions Schools.



“The Methodist Church Ghana cannot accede to the unilateral directive issued by the Ghana Education Service and insists that the Ghana Education Service respects the long-standing partnership[ between the Government and Mission Schools.”



The statement further read: “The school rule in question is a long-standing one which has non-religious and various renowned Muslim ladies in Ghana have passed through the school adhering to such a rule. The policies of the School over the 186 years of its existence have resulted in Wesley Girls High School being the school of choice, Excellence and Achievement and the Church remain in full support of these policies."



The GES directive follows the schools' decision to prevent Muslim students on campus from partaking in the ongoing Ramadam.

According to the management of Wesley Girls which happens to be a Mission School, the decision was taken in the best interest of the students of the school.



Below is the statement from the Methodist Church Ghana:



