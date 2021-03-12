Ramatu is a figment of your imagination - Veep's office on rumors of a second wife

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's office says he knows no Ramatu

The Office of the Vice President, Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia, has asked the public to ignore what it describes as "propaganda and deliberate falsehood" being peddled at him over the claims that the Second Gentleman has another wife names Ramatu.

In a statement signed by Spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr, Gideon Boako, it said the idea that there is a certain Ramatu in the life of Dr. Bawumia is only "a figment of the imagination of people trying to tarnish the image of the Vice President for their own purposes."



The first time the name Ramatu appeared in public recently was during the Swearing-In of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president for the second time at Parliament.



While acknowledging the dignitaries present at the ceremony, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin addressed the wife of the Vice President as Ramatu Bawumia.



This got the whole venue talking and murmuring after which the Speaker apologized and explained that the name presented to him read Ramatu.



And then again, during the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, by President Akufo-Addo, Alban Bagbin again took an occasion to mention the name, albeit jovially, asking the Members of Parliament who were chanting the name if any of them had a girlfriend who goes by such a name.

“Honorable members, I don’t know which of you has a girlfriend called Ramatu but we don’t have any dignitary here called Ramatu,” Bagbin said.



But in the statement from Veep's office, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has "never met or seen this purported Ramatu let alone take her as a wife."



It continued that the "Vice President has only one wife, his dear Samira Bawumia and they have been married for 17 years even though his religion permits him to marry up to four wives."



