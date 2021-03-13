Ramatu trends on social media after Bawumia’s disclaimer

Dr Bawumia says he has only one wife

The Office of the Vice President was forced to issue a statement on Friday, March 12, 2021 to clarify rumors about a supposed wife of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, named Ramatu.

The Vice President had been accused of having another wife with stories popping up periodically.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, appeared to have given some credibility to the reports when he mistakenly referred to Samira Bawumia as Ramatu Bawumia during the investiture of President Akufo-Addo.



The Ramatu issue reared its head again during the State of the Nation’s Address when members of parliament chanted the name when Speaker of Parliament was acknowledging the presence of the wife of the Vice President.



But office of the Vice President denied in a statement that, “the attention of the Vice President has been drawn to stories and pictures circulating of a woman supposedly named ‘Ramatu’ who is being claimed as wife of the Vice President.”



“The office of the Vice President wishes to inform the general public that the Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has never met or seen this purported Ramatu let alone take her as a wife. She is a figment of the imagination of people trying to hard tarnish the image of the Vice President for their own purposes,” the statement added.

The statement which is meant to put the Ramatu’s issue to rest, has generated conversation on social media with diverse opinions.



Whilst some believe that the Vice President is being candid, others suspect Dr Bawumia is not being forthright with issues.



Below are some tweets





The Bawumias. The Vice President @MBawumia is a responsible husband/father. The issue of Ramatu is a smear campaign to taint the integrity of doc. Failed NDC propaganda! pic.twitter.com/DsHL4nltxu — Yaw A. Abban (@YAbbanx) March 12, 2021