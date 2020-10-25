Rampant arrests of NDC members worrying – Muntaka

Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak

Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak has criticised the Police in the Ashanti Region for what he described as worrying arrest of members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the slightest provocation.

He explained that the NDC will be the last to foment troubles for the Police as far as the security of the nation is concerned.



Therefore, he said, he does not understand why these arrests.



His comments come after the arrest of 10 party supporters in the Asawase Constituency by personnel from the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ghana Police Service.



The Police is yet to give reasons for the arrest.

Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak told journalists that “We will be the last to impede your work.



“We know without the police all of us are not safe but the incessant, repetition of this kind of arrest and then bail is our concern and worry.



“As of now they have not pressed any charges against them. We are now going to write their statement and then we will get them bail.”