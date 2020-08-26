Politics

Rampant crime is causing panic - Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate for the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Election 2020 Vice Presidential Aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, says rampant crime in the country is causing panic amongst the citizenry.

She raised the concerns during a meeting with the bereaved family of renowned businessman, Mr. Akwasi Banahene, in the Asunafo-North Constituency of the Ahafo Region.



Mr. Banahene, a successful timber contractor and a staunch member of the NDC was shot and killed by unknown assailants on Friday, August 21, 2020, on his way home from work.



A statement signed by Mrs Mawuena Trebarh Spokesperson and head of Communications at the Office of Prof Opoku-Agyemang and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra on Monday stated.



According to the statement, whilst sympathizing with the bereaved family, the NDC Vice Presidential candidate said: "the state of insecurity in the country" was increasingly causing Ghanaians to live in fear, and such a situation had to be stopped.



It said she cited a number of "similar unresolved killings", saying, “It is shocking some of the things that are happening in this country, and it is clear that these killings and violent acts are getting out of hand.”

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, briefly suspended her campaign tour of the Ahafo Region to visit the bereaved family at Mim, where she observed that it was absolutely devastating for the breadwinner of a family to be killed in such a gruesome manner.



She urged the security agencies to do more to protect citizens and safeguard the stability of Ghana.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang paid tribute to the late Banahene for his enormous contribution to the progress of his community and consoled the bereaved family, especially the wife and children.



She assured Mr. Banahene's family that they could count on her personal support and that of the NDC "in this period of excruciating grief and beyond".



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was accompanied by Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Member of Parliament for North Tongu; Mr. Alex Segbefia, a former Minister for Health and Deputy Campaign Manager of the NDC for the 2020 elections; Alhaji Collins Dauda, Member of Parliament for Asutifi South Constituency, as well as Regional and Constituency Executives of the NDC.

