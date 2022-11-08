0
Menu
News

Ramsar site demolition: I didn’t run away from war, I'm a soldier – Henry Quartey

Video Archive
Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has been mocked for backtracking on the government's decision to demolish unlawful buildings at the Sakumono Ramsar site.

According to Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, the demolition exercise was suspended to allow for further discussions between stakeholders.

According to him, no building will be demolished until a clear roadmap is drawn.

“I want to say here and now that not a single building will be demolished,” he said.

“We will go through some processes of discussions, and we will have this kind of meeting again in about three weeks’ time by which time we would have had a clear road map,” the minister added.

Speaking in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Henry Quartey denied reports that he's backtracked.

"I find it a bit interesting for the story to say I have backtracked. Backtracked is like a soldier going to war and running away from war. I did not run away from the war; I am a soldier and I go forward. Forward ever backward never . . ." he noted adding, "we have suspended but it doesn’t mean we have backtracked".

Listen to him in the video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Otto Addo's possible 26-man Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup
How Tolon MP fraudulently used Master Card of Cameroonian to purchase items
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
I’m glued to my seat in Parliament – Adwoa Safo tells constituents
Why Dr. Bawumia was booed during Hogbetsotso Za
Watch Adwoa Safo's first public appearance upon return
Why Ghana officially has a 322-person delegation attending COP 27 in Egypt