Ramsar site demolition: I didn’t run away from war, I'm a soldier – Henry Quartey

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has been mocked for backtracking on the government's decision to demolish unlawful buildings at the Sakumono Ramsar site.

According to Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, the demolition exercise was suspended to allow for further discussions between stakeholders.



According to him, no building will be demolished until a clear roadmap is drawn.



“I want to say here and now that not a single building will be demolished,” he said.



“We will go through some processes of discussions, and we will have this kind of meeting again in about three weeks’ time by which time we would have had a clear road map,” the minister added.

Speaking in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Henry Quartey denied reports that he's backtracked.



"I find it a bit interesting for the story to say I have backtracked. Backtracked is like a soldier going to war and running away from war. I did not run away from the war; I am a soldier and I go forward. Forward ever backward never . . ." he noted adding, "we have suspended but it doesn’t mean we have backtracked".



