Ramseyer Training Center awards 132 graduands

Graduands of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Ramseyer Training Center

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana Ramseyer Training Center, Kwahu Abetifi has awarded about 132 graduands after a successful Special Ministerial Training.

During a graduation ceremony held at the RTC Conference Hall, each student received special awards which include a certificate in counselling and coaching and a Certificate in Ministry.



The theme for the ceremony for 2018/2020 batch was; ‘’Ministering in season: entering a new phase of ministerial formation for the PCG’’.



Present were Chairperson of the Clerk of the General Assembly Rev Dr Nii Noi Odonkor, Ga Presbytery Rev Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, Chairman of the Governing Board Nana Okra Ntim Abankwa, Director of the institution Rev Buernor Puplampu, Chaplain of Ramseyer Training Center, Pastor Efya Ban Asenua and few others.



Speaking to Agoo FM’s Esinam Agbo, the Clerk of The General Assembly Rev. Dr. G. N. N. Odonkor stated; ‘’we are happy that in spite of COVID-19 God has really guided them under the leadership of their director and the board to come to the end of their studies.



They are now going out to be part of the ministerial team that will preach the word and invite many more under the vision 1.6 of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.’’

On his part, the Board Chairman of Ramseyer Training Center, Nana Okra Ntim Abankwa added that the institute has been the pillar of the Presbyterian Church and has trained many of the people who have served the church all these years.



Given a little background, the Chaplain of Ramseyer Training Center, Pastor Efya Ban Asenua said the school is a place where pastors, elders, bible studies leaders, group leaders and everybody who have the will to do Gods work is trained to become successful ministers.



Mission: “Ramseyer Training Centre develops effective and dedicated leadership for Church and Society through a committed Christian workforce and in collaboration with its stakeholders to help the church fulfil its mission.”



She used the opportunity to introduce a new curriculum for the next academic year.



Speaking on behalf of the graduands, the SRC President Theophilus Tegbety expressed gratitude to God, the entire board and everyone who contributed to their success so far as the training and the ceremony are concerned.