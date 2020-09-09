Regional News

Range Rover, 10 other posh cars burnt at mechanic shop in Kumasi

A shot of some of the burnt vehicles

At least 11 expensive cars have been reduced to metallic frame by fire at a straightening shop at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening after a fire from a nearby mechanic shop extended to the shop where the cars were being worked on.



The vehicles destroyed by the fire include a Range Rover, two Jeep vehicles, three Toyota Highlanders, Toyota Tundra among others.



Owner of the mechanic shop, Seidu Abdulai told Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako the fire could have been stopped if personnel of the Ghana Fire Service at KMA and Komfo Anokye had responded on time.

He said the cars burnt in the shop including his working equipment will cost about GH¢100,000.



He called government to come to his aid in order to rebuild the shop.



Meanwhile, a businessman Adu Kofi Godfred who managed to move two out of his three vehicles in the mechanic shop said he will not demand the car from the mechanic.

