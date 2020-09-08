General News

Rape victims will no longer pay for medical bills - NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to scrap the system where rape victims are required to pay for their medical bills should they win the 2020 polls.

The party says it will put in measures to ensure that persons who are sexually abused are able to access free healthcare services.



Rape victims are required to pay for their medical bills, a situation which has forced denied several victims access to justice.



Actress Ama K. Abebrese has recently launched a campaign to have this system scrapped to allow rape victims access, justice without any financial barriers.



The NDC says it will enact an anti-sexual harassment law to protect women.



Running mate of the party Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang who disclosed this at the launch of the manifesto said a new NDC government will support and empower vulnerable women and victims of socio-cultural practices, including inmates of the witch camps in the North of Ghana.

This she announced would be done by promoting public education against lynching and accusation of elderly women as witches.



The NDC she added will work closely with traditional leaders to shutdown the witch camps in the country.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the NDC will ensure that the attainment of a minimum 30 per cent quota of appointments for women is achieved.



It will also facilitate easier access to land for women for their maximum participation in agriculture.





